Gia Manek relives ‘Gopi Bahu’ days with onset flashback from ‘Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’

Mumbai, March 28 (IANS) Actress Gia Manek sauntered down memory lane as she shared behind-the-scenes flashbacks from the sets of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, revisiting her iconic days as Gopi Bahu.

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Gia’s character Gopi Bahu, who was the heart of the Modi household in the show, was known for her innocence, devotion, and strong moral values. Over time, her journey from a naive, timid girl to a confident woman made her a relatable and enduring character for audiences.

Gia took to Instagram, where she shared three throwback pictures. The first featured her alongside Rupal Patel, who played her mother-in-law, Kokila Desai Modi, and Mohammad Nazim, who essayed her husband Ahem Modi.

The second photograph was a dramatic scene between Rupal and Gia. The last image just had Gia posing as Gopi Bahu.

For the caption, Gia wrote:” From saas-bahu nok jhok to pati-patni moments… we gave you all the drama. But behind the scenes? Just laughter, madness and too many memories. #onset #flashback.”

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya became one of the longest-running television series in India.The series starred Giaa Manek, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rucha Hasabnis, Rupal Patel, Mohammad Nazim, Vishal Singh, and Loveleen Kaur Sasan.

The series followed the lives of the members of the Modi family, exploring the morals and values of a typical Gujarati joint family.

Initially, it focused on cousins Gopi and Rashi and their lives in the Modi house after marrying the Modis' sons, Ahem and Jigar, respectively. After a time leap, the series focused on Gopi's daughters, Meera and Vidya. A further leap focused on Ramakant, Gopi's son, and Sita.

The storyline frequently skipped forward in time: a year in June 2013, eight years in February 2014, ten years in February 2015, four years in May 2016, and three months in March 2017. The series concluded in 2017, completing 2,182 episodes.

The second season of the series, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, premiered in October 2020 featuring Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rupal Patel, and Mohammad Nazim in cameo roles, and starring Sneha Jain and Harsh Nagar as protagonists.

--IANS

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