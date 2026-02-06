‘Ghooskhor Pandat’ row: FWICE writes to OTT platforms, asks producer to withdraw the title of Manoj Bajpayee-starrer film

Mumbai, Feb 7 (IANS) The Federation of Western lndia Cine Employees (FWICE) has registered a strong objection to the title of the upcoming streaming film ‘Ghooskhor Pandat’.

On Friday, the body, representing 36 affiliated associations and members comprising workers, technicians, and artists of the media and entertainment industry, wrote to different OTT platforms to address the issue.

They wrote, “FWICE and all its affiliated associations strongly object to the use of this title, as it appears to single out and target a particular community and its traditional means of livelihood in a derogatory and offensive manner. Such a title has the potential to hurt sentiments, provoke misunderstanding, and disturb social harmony”.

The film stars Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role, and is produced by Neeraj Pandey under his banner Friday Filmworks.

They further mentioned, “FWICE firmly believes that there should be no division in society on the grounds of caste, creed, religion, or profession. All professions are equally dignified and deserving of respect. The film industry, being a powerful medium of expression, carries a moral and social responsibility to ensure that its content and titles.do not promote hatred, disrespect, or unrest among citizens. We therefore appeal to all producer bodies to refrain from allowing the registration or continuation of film titles that are provocative in nature and capable of creating unrest among Indians. FWICE strongly condemns the registration of the said title and advises Neeraj Pandey and his production house Friday Filmworks to withdraw the same with immediate effect in the larger interest of social harmony and unity”.

The body has said that the failure to comply with result in its affiliated associations and its members distancing themselves from any project of the producer.

The row erupted after social media users slammed the title of the film for its "defamatory" overtones. A petition has been filed in the Delhi High Court against the film, alleging that its title is derogatory towards the Brahmin community.

