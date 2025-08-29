George Clooney feels he has been a recipient of a ‘lot of luck’

London, Aug 29 (IANS) Hollywood star George Clooney says he has been the "recipient of a lot of luck" in his life.

"I think the only life lesson is to bet on yourself. And when there’s opportunities, you gotta go. In my life, I have been the recipient of a lot of luck. But I also believe you create opportunities for luck. You create enough opportunity and, every once in a while, you’ll hit one," Clooney

told AARP.

The star strives to live a "really full life", instead of worrying about problems, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He said: "There’s no rhyme or reason for who gets to age and who doesn’t. So you should live as if you’re not going to get to. And then, if you wake up one day and you’re old, you’ve lived a really full life."

The actor previously shared that he "failed a lot" before finding fame and success. He went on to share that good fortune had played a significant role in his career.

He told IndieWire: "I was 34 before (fame) hit. And I’d failed a lot. And having failed a lot I understood how lucky success was. Because it’s not just about your brilliance. Luck has a huge hand in it.

"I think the reason why a lot of young people are such screw ups, is oftentimes they didn’t have the luxury I had of forming important relationships and opinions and life experiences before having success."

Clooney also spoke about how he doesn't enjoy being famous.

He said: "Fame can be very dangerous, because you can start to enjoy that part of it. And that’s not the good part of what I do for a living. The good part is the making of films. The unpleasant part is the fame part, if you’re not careful. If you actually lived the life that people hand to you, it’d be fantastic. Of course, no one actually is what those images are portrayed. I do happen to have a good life ... but I also like to work."

--IANS

dc/