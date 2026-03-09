Genelia D’Souza’s son Rahyl refuses to leave ailing pet dog Flash, actress shares emotional video

Mumbai, March 9 (IANS) Actress Genelia D’Souza recently shared a heartwarming glimpse of her younger son Rahyl comforting their ailing pet dog Flash, and further gave fans a glimpse into an emotional moment of compassion and love between the fur baby and his human companion.

Taking to her social media account, Genelia posted a video showing an ailing Flash resting on the floor while wearing a protective cone around his neck.

The pet dog appeared unwell and was seen lying quietly on the wooden floor. Genelia's younger son Rahyl was seen staying beside Flash, making sure his furry friend wasn’t feeling alone. He offered silent comfort to the furry family member.

Sharing the moment, Genelia wrote, “When Flash doesn’t feel too well, Little Rahyl makes sure he doesn’t leave his side … Hai main marjavaan.”

The clip captures a beautiful yet emotional bond between the young boy and the family pet.

Talking about Rahyl, he is the younger son of actress Genelia D'Souza and actor husband Riteish Deshmukh.

Recently , Genelia was seen beaming with joy as Rahyl was honoured with the ‘player of the match’ title at his recent football tournament.

The actress, back then, had highlighted her son's achievement, and taking to her social media account, mentioned how all his soccer weekends make his ‘Aai Baba’ tired but his smiles make it all worth it.

Sharing a video of little Rahyl standing proud at the tournament with the player of the match card in his hand, the proud mother Genelia couldn't stop beaming with sheer excitement.

“Most weekends are soccer weekends and Aai - Baba find it very very tiring but when you see these beautiful smiles everything feels worth it and nothing means more,” she wrote.

Thanking Rahyl’s coach, Genelia wrote, “Thank you @amaaaann_11 sir for always believing in your team, even when we don’t sometimes but we are all growing together and that’s what matters.”

Earlier, Rahyl had left his ‘Aai and Baba’ for a football match to be with his team for the soccer tournament. Genelia had shared a video on her social media account where he was seen bidding adieu to his parents.

The doting mother was seen smothering him with kisses while Riteish couldn't stop hugging him.

She had written, “When the little one leaves us to head to stay with his team and Baba and Aai realise the little one is growing up.”

