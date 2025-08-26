Genelia D'Souza's "day is filled with happiness“ as she shares candid photos with Riteish Deshmukh

Mumbai Aug 26 (IANS) Actress Genelia D'Souza is one of the most loved actresses who never fails to give her fans a sneak peek into her life's fun moments.

Recently, the actress shared a carousel of extremely candid photos of herself and her actor husband Riteish Deshmukh. Both Ritesh and Genelia decked in ivory and pearl white Indian outfits, looked drop dead gorgeous.

In one of the pictures, you can see Genelia clicking Riteish, who is seeing posing in a very endearing way. Genelia caption the post as, “A day full of happiness.”

Just a few weeks ago, on account of Genelia's birthday, Riteish had written a long heartfelt note for his wife thanking her for all that she does for him, his children and their family. Sharing a cute photo, Riteish wrote, “Happy Birthday, My Baiko, My Love. Today isn’t just your birthday — it’s a reminder of how lucky I am to walk through life with you. You are so many things in one incredible woman: the one who makes me laugh when I least expect it, the best mother our children could ever ask for, a daughter who leads with love and respect, and a friend who shows up — always.

You carry more than anyone realizes, and still somehow give so much of yourself to everyone around you. You’re the strength behind so many of our family’s happiest moments, even when you’re tired, even when no one sees it. You are the glue that holds us together.”

The caption further read, “You never fail to embarrass me — with your teasing, your epic leg-pulling, or those stories you love to overshare with friends and your endless laughter— but I wouldn’t change a thing. Because through it all, you always have my back. You’re my loudest cheerleader, my fiercest defender, and the one person I can always count on every single time.”

Calling her as his life's anchor, Riteish wrote,

“You are my anchor and my calm, my favorite teammate in all of life’s chaos. You are, without question the heart of our home — and the one our kids turn to first, every single time.

Today, I hope you feel celebrated for everything you are. You deserve joy, rest, laughter, love — and maybe even a nap without interruptions. You’ve earned every bit of it.

You inspire me to be a better person, someone worthy of having you as a partner- I guess I am just happy counting my blessings, god couldn’t have been kinder to me.”

He also expressed his love to hee and said, “I love you so so much my baiko, much more than words can fully express, but I’ll spend my life trying to show you.

Happy Birthday Love @geneliad.”

Riteish and Genelia's love story was nothing less than a Bollywood romantic movie. They met on the sets of their debut film, “Tujhe Meri Kasam” and after an initial series of misunderstandings, turned into friends and started dating soon after. After 9 years of dating, they eventually married on February 3, 2012.

The couple has two sons, Riaan and Rahyl.

—IANS

rd/