Genelia D'souza sets fitness goals post attending multiple Diwali parties

Mumbai Oct 16 (IANS) Actress Genelia D'Souza is setting major fitness and festive fashion goals this week. The actress, who has been attending several Diwali bashes, was recently seen hitting the gym early in the morning, balancing her festive indulgence and dedication to her health.

In her social media story, Genelia shared a video from her intense workout session where she was seen performing 30 kgs on full squats and captioned it as "Diwali nights, kids early morning schedules, what to do, what to do, what to do." Dressed in a blue athletic outfit, Genelia looked determined as she worked through her training routine.

The actress' fitness post comes right after she turned heads with the recent festive looks on her social media account. The actress recently shared a carousel post of pictures where she was seen dazzling in a cream and red embroidered lehenga by designer Vikram Phadnis and paired it with art silver jewellery. She captioned the post with photo credits to a stylist and designer, radiating traditional elegance.

In another series, she strung together a gold and bronze sari by Manish Malhotra and accessorized it with an ethnic bun decorated with 'ghungroos'. She sported the look for Manish Malhotra's grand Diwali bash. On the professional front, Genelia was last seen in the film "Sitaare Zameen Par", opposite superstar Aamir Khan, where she received mixed reviews for her performance.

The actress also made her Marathi debut with the movie "Ved", directed by her husband, Ritesh Deshmukh, who also starred in the movie. It went on to become one of the highest-grossing Marathi films of the year.

Talking about Ritesh and Genelia's love story, it began on the sets of the debut film "Tujhe Mere Kasam", which released in 2003. The couple tied the knot in 2012. Both Genelia and Ritesh were head over heels in love with each other during their courtship period and together have created a beautiful family.

They are proud parents to two sons, Riyan and Rahyl, who are often seen greeting the paparazzi with adorable smiles and folded hands.

