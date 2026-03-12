Genelia D’Souza reminds all the mothers out there: Focus on progress not perfection

Mumbai, March 12 (IANS) Actress Genelia D’Souza, who is also a mother of two boys - Riaan and Rahyl, reminded all the mothers out there that when it comes to fitness, they should 'focus on progress and not perfection'.

Read More

She took to the Stories section of her official Instagram handle and dropped a picture of herself from her latest session at the gym.

Holding a water bottle in one hand, Genelia was seen flaunting her black sweatshirt, which had the print, "Aai" in the back.

In the caption, she shared a little reminder of herself and all the other mothers, saying, "Aai at the gym...Focus on progress...Not perfection... A little reminder to myself and all the mum's out there. (sic)."

Even at 38, Genelia maintains a toned physique with the girl-next-door charm intact.

Genelia often shares precious family moments with her boys on social media.

On Monday, the 'Sitaare Zameen Par' actress treated her InstaUsers with a video of her younger son Rahyl trying to comfort their ailing pet dog Flash.

The clip showed a visibly unwell Flash resting on the floor while wearing a protective cone around his neck.

As their four-legged friend lay quietly, Rahyl stayed beside Flash, making sure his furry friend wasn’t feeling lonely.

Sharing the emotional moment full of compassion and love between the boy and his furry friend, Genelia wrote, “When Flash doesn’t feel too well, Little Rahyl makes sure he doesn’t leave his side … Hai main marjavaan. (sic).”

Before this, Genelia expressed her delight on social media as Rahyl was honoured with the ‘player of the match’ title at his recently held football tournament.

Posting a video of little Rahyl standing proud at the tournament with the player of the match card in his hand, the 'Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na' actress penned, “Most weekends are soccer weekends and Aai - Baba find it very very tiring but when you see these beautiful smiles everything feels worth it and nothing means more."

--IANS

pm/