Genelia D'Souza gets teary eyed seeing her ‘baby boys’ feature with Salman Khan in “Maatrubhumi’ from Battle of Galwan 

Mumbai Jan 27 (IANS) Actress Genelia D'Souza has taken to her social media account to express her pride in her ‘baby boys’ Azai and Ivaar for starring alongside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in the song Maatrubhumi from his upcoming movie Battle of Galwan.

Genelia, sharing the video of the song on her social media account, expressed her happiness as Azai and Ivaar, sons of her best friends and television power couple Shabbir Ahluwalia and Kanchi Kaul, make their Bollywood debut alongside Salman Khan.

Genelia, who considers both the boys as her own kids, wrote, “My Darling Azai and Ivarr – Nothing makes me happier than seeing my baby boys and Ofcourse was fully teary-eyed – @kanchikaul @shabirahluwalia you did well guys – #proudbeyondwords.”

On Monday, Azai and Ivaar’s mother Kanchi had taken to her social media account to share the video that featured her darling sons along with Salman Khan and Chitrangada Singh from their song Maatrubhumi from Battle of Galwan.

She wrote, “What an incredible experience to enhance the adventures of AZAI and IVARR ....with the best team @lakhiaapoorva and ofcourse the one and only, @beingsalmankhan #battleofgalwan.”

On the occasion of Republic Day, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan had shared a message for his ‘chota chota nanna munna desh bhakts’.

The actor, through an adorable video featuring himself with his niece Ayat and nephew Ahil, asked his little fans to love their ‘Maatrubhumi.’

He wrote, “This is for all the chota chota nanna munna desh bhakts and patriots . Happy Republic Day love your Maatrubhumi... Jai Hind

The actor in the video shared by him on his social media account, can seen listening to the song “Maatrubhoomi” along with little Ayat and Ahil from their Mama's upcoming movie Battle of Galwan.

In the video, Ayat and Ahil were seen elated as the video featured their real-life friends Azai and Ivaar.

Arpita Khan, the mother of Ayat and Ahil and sister of Salman Khan, had also taken to her social media account to share how her kids were excited to see their best friends Azai and Ivaar in the movie alongside their ‘Mama’.

Talking about Maatrubhumi, the song serves as the emotional and patriotic anchor of Battle of Galwan.

The makers of Battle of Galwan had dropped the video of Maatrubhumi a few days ago, making it the first song from the movie album.

The song features Salman Khan as an Indian Army officer alongside actress Chitrangada Singh, with their on-screen pairing appearing refreshingly organic and instantly relatable. Portrayed as a family with Azai and Ivaar as their children, the visuals move seamlessly between moments of warmth within their home and stark, stirring glimpses of the Galwan battlefield.

Battle of Galwan is produced by Salma Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films, with Apoorva Lakhia at the helm as director.

