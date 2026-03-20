Genelia Deshmukh says 'some sentiments are beyond trends' as she shares one of her old songs

Mumbai, March 20 (IANS) Actress Genelia Deshmukh took a trip down memory lane as she dropped one of the tracks from her old South Indian movies on social media.

Read More

The 'Sitare Zameen Par' actress shared that whenever she posts one of her old songs and sees them trending, she ends up feeling a massive wave of nostalgia.

However, she added that some feelings are more than just trends as they last a lifetime.

"Everytime I add my older south songs - it’s just pure nostalgia and to see it trending, makes me feel some films and some sentiments are beyond trends - they just last for a lifetime #eternallygrateful (sic)", wrote Genelia.

The 'Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na' actress posted some photos of herself posing in a stunning ethnic look and added the "Nallka Nallani" track from her 2004 movie "Sye" as the background score.

Composed by M.M. Keeravani, he has also lent his voice to the track, along with K. S. Chithra.

Made under the direction of S. S.Rajamouli, "Sye" stars Nithin, Genelia, Shashank, and Pradeep Rawat as the primary cast, along with others.

Backed by A. Bharati under the banner of Sri Bharathi Enterprises, the movie has been set against the backdrop of rugby. It revolves around two rival student groups in a college - one from the Science stream and the other from the Arts stream. Both factions are forced to come together when a local gangster takes control of their university.

Genalia commenced her acting career with the Hindi film "Tujhe Meri Kasam" back in 2003. She came to the limelight with the Tamil film "Boys" in the same year.

Along with being a part of many noteworthy Bollywood dramas such as "Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na", "Masti", and "Force", she has also delivered many South projects, including "Bommarillu" and "Satyam", to name just a few.

--IANS

pm/