Genelia Deshmukh says 'I Love you Mumma' in a warm birthday post for her mother

Mumbai, Dec 7 (IANS) Actress Genelia Deshmukh penned a heartwarming birthday post for her mother as she turned a year older on Sunday.

Dropping a lovely picture of hugging her mother on Instagram, Genelia admitted that her mother seems to be getting even more fabulous every year, something she hopes passes on to her.

Her birthday note for her mom went like this, "My Dearest Mumma, Look at you - just seem to be getting even more fabulous every year And I truly hope it’s in the genes - for my sake atleast (sic)."

The 'Sitare Zameen Par' actress also thanked her mother for being the life of every party.

"Thank you for being life - life of our family, life of every party, life of even your grandchildren’s party - And one thing’s for sure, I could never do life without you (Green heart emoji)," she wrote.

Expressing her love for her mother, Genelia added, "I Love you Mumma - I may not say it enough but I totally and completely mean it (Green heart emoji) Happy Birthday Mumma Have a fabulous day."

Talking about her professional commitments, Genelia will next be seen sharing screen with Manoj Bajpayee in Ram Gopal Varma's forthcoming horror-comedy "Police Station Mein Bhoot".

Speaking about her next, Genelia revealed that she had a "scarily good time" working with Bajpayee in the much-awaited drama.

Spilling her excitement about joining forces with Bajpayee, Genelia dropped an Instagram post that read, "First time stepping into a world where fear meets fun. Had a scarily good time sharing the screen with @bajpayee.manoj in POLICE STATION MEIN BHOOT, directed by the maverick @RGVzoomin.(sic)"

"A thriller like no other, built on a chilling thought: “When we’re scared, we run to the police. But where do the police run when they’re scared?” #PoliceStationMeinBhoot," she added.

