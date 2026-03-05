Geetanjali Mishra bids adieu to Happu Ki Ultan Paltan: This segment of my journey ends here

Mumbai, March 5 (IANS) Actress Geetanjali Mishra has bid an emotional farewell to the popular comedy show Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, marking the end of what she described as a memorable chapter in her career.

Reflecting on the journey on Instagram, the actress said that stepping away from crime, drama and conspiracy-driven roles and moving into comedy began nearly two-and-a-half years ago with Tulsi Pujan, and has now concluded with Holika Dahan.

She first wrote in Hindi: “Alvida – Happu Ki Ultan Paltan Crime, drama aur shadayantra ki duniya se nikal kar comedy tak ka safar aaj se lagbhag dhai saal pehle Tulsi Pujan ke saath shuru hua tha, aur aaj Holika Dahan ke saath is safar ka samapan ho gaya. (Stepping out of the world of crime, drama, and conspiracy, the journey into comedy began around two-and-a-half years ago with Tulsi Pujan. Today, with Holika Dahan, this journey has come to an end.)”

Expressing gratitude, Geetanjali thanked the audience for embracing the show and her character, adding that the love, appreciation, criticism and celebrations from viewers made the journey meaningful.

She added: “A big thanks from the bottom of my heart and my art to my lovely audience, viewers for accepting,appreciating criticising and celebrating this journey with me. Finally this segment of my journey with ‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’ ends here.”

She also extended her thanks to the producers, channel, director, director of photography, technical crew, support staff and her co-actors.

“Thank you Producers, Channel, Director, DOP, entire technical and support staff as well as all my co-actors for being really supportive and ensuring a fabulous team work. So finally show wrapped up... Every show has its finale so wo ho gaya…”

The actress gave a special mention to director Ritwik Mukherjee, calling him “the coolest director” and praising his ability to bring out the strengths of actors while turning their weaknesses into strengths.

Happu Ki Ultan Paltan is a spin-off of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!. Apart from the character Happu Singh, the show features his mother, wife and nine children. It follows Happu Singh a corrupt police officer in the city of Kanpur.

The story revolves around the misadventures of Happu Singh and his large family- his wife; Rajesh Singh, mother Katori and his nine children.

