Gaurav Khanna talks about the ‘side effects’ of winning Master Chef 

Mumbai Jan 30 (IANS) In a video shared on social media, Bigg Boss Season 19 contestant and Celebrity MasterChef winner Gaurav Khanna revealed the humorous side effects of winning ‘MasterChef India’.

In the video clip, Gaurav is seen resting his head on a table, all exhausted, when his wife Akanksha Khanna walks in and informs him that ‘Rajma Chawal' has been prepared for lunch. Reacting in a funny yet annoyed tone, Gaurav responds, “I know, I have only made it.” He captioned the video as, “Side effects of winning MasterChef.’

For the uninitiated, the 'Anupamaa' actor in 2025 went onto emerge as the winner of not one, but two reality shows, "Bigg Boss 19" and "Celebrity Master Chef".

The actor had shown some exceptional cooking skills on Celebrity Master Chef. The actor was lauded for his dishes, especially his honey drop dessert.

Recently, the actor had reflected on the year gone by, and had shared a heartfelt note on his social media saying that 2025 had blessed him more than he could ever ask for.

He uploaded a couple of throwback photos from his birthday celebration with his BB19 buddies on December 11.

"Throwback to a birthday night, I’ll always hold close to my heart. It wasn’t about just celebrating another year of life we were celebrating a journey, a win, and everything that came with it. From the days that tested me to the moments that lifted me, this year gave me more than I could ever ask for. (sic)," he wrote.

Gaurav also expressed his love and gratitude to all those who have been a part of his journey, saying he would not have been able to achieve all that he did without their support.

He added, "To the ones who’ve stood by me from the very beginning, and to the new ones who joined the journey along the way thank you for the love, the faith, and the belief. None of this feels possible without you."

"Celebrating everything that was, everything that is, and everything that’s yet to come. Here’s to gratitude, growth, and what’s coming up," Gaurav concluded the note, looking forward to all that life has to offer.

On Saturday, Gaurav also penned a heartfelt birthday note for BB19 host Salman Khan as he turned 60, thanking the superstar for inspiring him throughout his journey inside the house.

"I truly believe my journey and my win were possible because of that guidance", he wrote.

