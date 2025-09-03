Gaurav Gera reveals a unique photo-clicking trick from the set of 'Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin' on it's 22nd anniversary

Mumbai, Sep 3 (IANS) The television super-hit show "Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi" went on to become one of the most iconic shows in the history of Indian television.

The show that first aired 22 years ago still seems to dwell in the minds of people. On account of the show’s 22 years, actor Gaurav Gera, who played a very important role in "Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi", shared a bunch of photos and videos straight from the BTS of the show.

He captioned it as, “More pics from #JJKN Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi there were no frontal cameras.. and no concept of selfies .. so some selfies are taken phone ghuma ke jassi Jaisi koi Nahi 22 years .. released 1st sep 2003 created by @djsacreativeunit @deeyasingh1 aired on @sonytvofficial.”

"Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi" starred actress Mona Singh, who instantly became a household name as Jassi. Actor Gaurav Gera essayed the role of Mona, aka Jassi's best friend in the show.

Recently, Mona Singh had also treated her fans with some unseen photos from the show and its making. Taking to her social media account, Mona captioned it as, "Hello Sept... 22 years of “Jassi jaisi koi nahi” cherishing the memories n forever grateful for all the love."

"Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi" premiered on the 1st of September 2003 and introduced Mona Singh as Jasmeet Walia. Mona was seen donning heavy spectacles and wearing big braces as her character look for Jassi. Back then, fans thought that this was how she looked in real life as well. Mona had once stated that the entire production house and makers were extremely careful to make sure that Mona's real-life appearance was not out anywhere in public or in the media glare. They wanted to maintain the curiosity of people wanting to know how Jassi, aka Mona looked in real life.

--IANS

rd/