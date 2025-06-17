Gauahar Khan recalls moments of humility that define Shah Rukh Khan’s stardom

Mumbai, June 17 (IANS) Actress Gauahar Khan recently looked back on her early interactions with superstar Shah Rukh Khan, recalling moments that, to her, capture the true essence of his stardom.

Speaking about his grace, respect, and humility both on and off the stage, Gauahar highlighted how small gestures from Shah Rukh left a lasting impression on her. Speaking to IANS, the ‘14 Phere’ actress spoke about moments and the qualities that make SRK not just a beloved actor but a remarkable human being whose stardom continues to touch lives beyond the screen.

Reflecting on her early career, Gauahar remembered hosting a show where Shah Rukh was also present during the shoot of Fauji 2. It was backstage, she said, that she experienced the legendary actor’s humility firsthand.

“We didn't have any contact with Fauji. But yes, when Fauji 2 was releasing, the first kit was sent to Shah Rukh sir. But during Fauji's shoot, I actually had the privilege to host a show where he was. And the respect he gave me backstage, the way he talked to me on stage, and the way he talks to his friends—that is his greatness. And it is because of such small things that he is such a big superstar. Because he touches the hearts of people,” she shared.

Gauahar went on to share how, years later, he still greets her with warmth and affection, something she treasures deeply. She also expressed how proud and grateful she feels to be part of the same Fauji legacy and said it’s a story she will pass down to her children.

“And today I am saying this because I will remember it for the rest of my life. Whenever I meet him, even after so many years, he meets me with so much love. For me, it is enough that in Fauji 1, there was Shah Rukh Khan, and in Fauji 2, there was Gauhar Khan. I will tell this to my children all my life. And by adding this legacy to them, I am very happy and grateful to Allah.”

Gauahar Khan made her fiction TV debut with "Fauji 2", the sequel to Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic 1989 show. Produced by Sandeep Singh under Legend Studios, the show also starred Vicky Jain. The series premiered on DD National on 18 November 2024 and digitally streams on Waves.

