Gauahar Khan gets emotional as she visits Medina in the holy month of Ramadan

Mumbai, Feb 23 (IANS) Actress Gauahar Khan recently shared an emotional moment from her spritual trip to Medina, Saudi Arabia, where she was seen offering prayers during the holy month of Ramadan.

Taking to her social media account, Gauahar posted a video from Medina and wrote: “alhamdulillah for this !!!!! this feeling is … Overwhelming in every way.”

In the video, Gauahar is seen wearing a modest outfit with a headscarf, and looked extremely overwhelmed and teary-eyed. The serene backdrop of Medina added more to the spiritual intensity of the moment.

The actress, whether has travelled solo or with family is unclear.

On the professional front, Gauahar Khan has carved a niche for herself across television, and films with her impeccable performance in them all. She rose to fame more after winning ‘Bigg Boss’ Season 7 in 2013. Khan has been part of films such as ‘Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year’, ‘Ishaqzaade’,‘Begum Jaan’ and 14 Phere. The actress has also featured in popular songs including “Jhalla Wallah” from ‘Ishaqzaade’, which became a chartbuster. On television, she has appeared in shows like ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’,’ and the web series ‘Tandav’.

On the personal front, Gauahar tied the knot with Zaid Darbar, son of renowned music composer Ismail Darbar, on December 25, 2020. The couple welcomed their first son, Zehaan, in May 2023. The two were again blessed with another baby in 2024. Gauahar often shares glimpses of her family life on social media.

The actress always gives her fans a sneak peek into her postpartum recovery and recently was seen dancing to the popular 'Teri Dulhan Sajaungi' trending song on social media.

Sharing the mom edition of the trend on her social media account, Gauahar was seen dancing on the track from the film "Barsaat" featuring Priyanka Chopra and Bipasha Basu.

Gauahar performed the hookstep of the 'Teri Dulhan Sajaungi' in front of her son Zehaan and husband Zaid Darbar.

The 'Bigg Boss 7' winner also revealed that her son was asking to be picked by his mother for the last two hours. However, after dodging his request for such a long time, Gauahar finally gave in towards the end of the video.

The clip further included the text, "POV: when ur toddler's fave words are 'mommy Godi Godi Godi'!!!"

"Jab poore 2 ghante ,u have dodged taking his mommy pick me up requests , !!!! #mommypromises #toddlermoms #iykyk @zaid_darbar u know what I mean … hahahaha @kausarsulemankhan thank u for the tip , finally wore it (red heart emoji) (sic),” she wrote.

