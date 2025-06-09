‘Gamerlog’ trailer brings riveting tale of glory set against the rapidly evolving gaming culture of India

Mumbai, June 9 (IANS) The trailer of the upcoming streaming series ‘Gamerlog’ was unveiled on Monday. The show is set against the pulsating backdrop of India’s rapidly evolving E-sports gaming culture.

The trailer follows the journey of Raghu, known by his gamer title Maverick, a quiet and gifted young gamer who escapes his small-town life, against his parent’s wishes to chase his dream in Mumbai’s bustling gaming circuit.

He stumbles upon a ragtag team called ‘Team Gamerlog’ while navigating an unfamiliar territory. The team is led by Joanna, alongside team members Lalit, Jaggi, Saurabh, and Mahesh. The show consists of esports battles, internal rifts, emotional baggage, and unexpected alliances. The show touches upon the themes of friendship, love, hatred, betrayal and drama as the narrative approaches the big event in the storyline, ‘The Tournament of Champions’, India’s biggest E-sports tournament.

The show stars Darsheel Safary, Anjali Sivaraman, Chinmay Chandraunshuh, Kunal Bhan, Chetan Dhawan, Shubroy Chowdhury, and Akash Menon in pivotal roles.

Reflecting on his character, Raghu, in the series, Darsheel Safary shared, “‘Gamerlog’ is a world I could instantly relate to. While it’s rooted in gaming, the story goes much deeper, capturing the emotional highs and lows young people experience. It’s a show that’s fun, relatable, and something that not just avid gamers but families can enjoy together. It was an amazing experience to work with Abhinay, Neeta and the very talented debutant director Arya”.

The series is produced by Abhinay Deo and Neeta Shah under their banner RDP Pulp Fiction Entertainment and directed by Arya Deo.

Talking about the show, Abhinay Deo said, "When my producing partner Neeta and I first heard this story, we were immediately struck by how compelling and layered the world of gaming could be. With ‘Gamerlog’, our goal was to tell a story that reflects the high-stakes world of E-sports while exploring the emotional realities young people face today. The show is fast paced, energetic and fun, but at its core, it’s about vulnerability, loyalty and grit”.

“Arya, who assisted me for a long time and knows this world intimately, was the perfect choice to bring our vision to life. We are thrilled to collaborate with Amazon MX Player in bringing Gamerlog to life and can't wait for audiences to meet these characters and step into their unpredictable world”, he added.

‘Gamerlog’ is set to stream on Amazon MX Player from June 12.

--IANS

aa/