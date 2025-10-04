Gajendra Verma's latest Ballad 'Waade' promises of Love, Longing, & Heartbreak

Mumbai, Oct 4 (IANS) After delivering hits such as “Mann Mera” and “Tera Ghata”, singer Gajendra Verma has come out with his latest ballad, “Waade” - a poignant love song capturing the delicate emotions of promises, passion, and the pain of lost love.

Gajendra has joined forces with rising star Ravator for the track shot against the breathtaking landscapes of Georgia - from snow-kissed mountains to serene valleys.

Produced by Ravator, “Waade” has been written and composed by Ravator, along with Swapnil Tare.

Talking about "Waada", Gajendra shared, “Waade is more than just a song—it’s an emotion. It’s about the promises we make in love, the hope that comes with them, and the ache we carry when those promises break. I wanted to capture that bittersweet mix of love and longing that stays with you forever. While creating it, I kept revisiting moments from my own journey—those little memories and heartbreaks we all go through. Collaborating with Ravator has been a refreshing experience. He brings a modern texture and unique energy to the music, and together we’ve shaped something that feels both timeless and contemporary.”

Ravator added, “As an artist, I’m constantly exploring my sound and trying to push my own boundaries. My last project, the Sajna album, was a beautiful experience where I got to collaborate with some of the top indie artists in the country. Waade is another exciting step in that journey, this time with the iconic Gajendra Verma. His music has touched millions over the years, and this collaboration gave me the chance to bring my own style into something deeply emotional and cinematic. I also got to work on the composition and lyrics with Swapnil Tare for the song, which made the process even more personal for me it felt like shaping a story which GV & I both believed in, blending our worlds into one piece of music."

