G V Prakash-starrer ‘Blackmail’ is inspired by true incidents, says director Mu Maran (IANS Exclusive)

Chennai, Sep 4 (IANS) Director Mu Maran, who has directed the much-awaited action thriller ‘Blackmail’, featuring actor, music director and producer G V Prakash in the lead, has now disclosed that the story of the film has been inspired by real incidents.

Talking to IANS on the sidelines of a pre-release event organised by the makers of the film, director Mu Maran said, "This is a story that was inspired by some incidents that I came across that happened in real life. The film's story will throw light on the plight of those being blackmailed."

Shot in just 50 days in Coimbatore and Chennai, the film will be a taut thriller that will be a little over two hours long.

The film, which was originally slated to hit screens on August 1, is now scheduled to hit screens on September 12.

Interestingly, at the pre-release event that took place on Thursday, the makers of the film screened the first five minutes of the film exclusively to the media.

Actor G V Prakash plays the lead in the film along with actress Teju Ashwini. Apart from G V Prakash and Teju Ashwini, the film will also feature a host of actors including actors Srikanth, Bindhu Madhavi, Linga, Thilak Ramesh and Muthukumar.

The film is being produced by A Deivakani and is being presented by Jayakodi Amalraj under the banner, JDS Film Factory.

Mu Maran, who is directing this film, is best known for having directed the critically acclaimed thriller ‘Iravukku Aayiram Kangal’, which featured Arul Nidhi and Mahima Nambiar in the lead.

On the technical front, cinematography for the film has been handled by well known cinematographer Gokul Benoy.

Music for the film has been scored by Sam C S while editing for the film has been taken care of by San Lokesh.

The film has two costume designers in Thilakapriya Shanmugham and Vinod Sundar. The stunt sequences in the film have been choreographed by Rajasekhar while makeup has been taken care of by Sasikumar Paramasivam.

--IANS

Mkr/