Full list of Oscar winners at the 97th Academy Awards

Los Angeles: The full list of Oscar winners at Sunday's 97th Academy Awards.
Best picture Anora”
Best actor Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Best actress Mikey Madison, Anora
Best director Sean Baker, Anora
Best supporting actor Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Best supporting actress Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez
Best original screenplay Anora
Best adapted screenplay Conclave
Best animated feature film Flow
Best animated short film In the Shadow of the Cypress
Best international feature I’m Still Here, Brazil
Best documentary feature No Other Land
Best documentary short The Only Girl in the Orchestra
Best original score The Brutalist
Best original song El Mal from Emilia Pérez
Best sound Dune: Part Two
Best production design Wicked
Best live action short film I’m Not a Robot
Best cinematography The Brutalist
Best makeup and hairstyling The Substance
Best costume design Wicked
Best visual effects Dune: Part Two
Best film editing Anora
—Reuters