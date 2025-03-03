Full list of Oscar winners at the 97th Academy Awards

Los Angeles: The full list of Oscar winners at Sunday's 97th Academy Awards.

Best picture Anora”

Best actor Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Best actress Mikey Madison, Anora

Best director Sean Baker, Anora

Best supporting actor Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Best supporting actress Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

Best original screenplay Anora

Best adapted screenplay Conclave

Best animated feature film Flow

Best animated short film In the Shadow of the Cypress

Best international feature I’m Still Here, Brazil

Best documentary feature No Other Land

Best documentary short The Only Girl in the Orchestra

Best original score The Brutalist

Best original song El Mal from Emilia Pérez

Best sound Dune: Part Two

Best production design Wicked

Best live action short film I’m Not a Robot

Best cinematography The Brutalist

Best makeup and hairstyling The Substance

Best costume design Wicked

Best visual effects Dune: Part Two

Best film editing Anora

—Reuters