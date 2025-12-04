'From same room to same shirts' - Jeetendra talks about late Dharmendra & Manoj Kumar’s close friendship

Mumbai, Dec 4 (IANS) Bollywood veteran superstar Jeetendra recently appeared on the singing reality show Indian Idol season 16 as a part of their Yaadon Ki Baraat series.

The veteran actor, in a special segment, shared an unknown story of the late legendary superstars Dharmendra and Manoj Kumar. The veteran actor disclosed that Dharmendra’s best friend from the industry was none other than the 'Pathhar Ke Sanam' star Manoj Kumar.

“His closest friend was Manoj Kumar,” revealed Jeetenndra. “Dharmendra came from Punjab and Manoj Kumar from Delhi, and I have heard they even lived together in the same room at one point,” added Jeetendra. The veteran star further revealed, “Sometimes, when one of them had to go for a screen test, he would simply wear the other’s shirt and leave.

There were times when Manoj Kumar would take Dharmendra’s shirt, and sometimes Dharmendra would take his. They shared so much that during rehearsals, their shirts would often look exactly the same!” Jeetendra, in the special episode, paying tribute to Dharmendra, was seen getting emotional. He also shared soe more fun facts about the late superstar. Singer-rapper Badshah, who is also a judge on the show, was seen breaking into tears as Jeetendra spoke about the late superstar.

The show celebrated the legacy of Dharmendra, and recently, in an earlier episode, Badshah was seen remembering the superstar with utmost love and respect. He said, “Dharam paaji was the real essence of Punjab, and now it feels as if that beautiful fragrance and essence has been lost from the soil of our own Punjab. He was Dharam Paaji, everybody’s, every fan’s ideal idol…”

Badshah further said, “Dharam ji wherever you are, be happy and hopeful and at peace.” The rapper ended his tribute by reciting a shayari by Dharmendra that he would often be heard saying. “Sab kuch paakar bhi, haasil-e-zindagi kuch bhi nahi, Kambakkht jaan kyun jaati hai jaate hue.”

Superstar Dharmendra’s demise sent shockwaves across the entire nation, and especially through the Bollywood industry when he passed away on November 24. For the uninitiated, Jeetendra and Dharmendra have worked together in movies like The Burning Train, Dharam Veer, Dharma Karma, Kinara and many more.

Talking about the late superstar Manoj Kumar, the actor passed away in April 2025. Manoj Kumar and Dharmendra had worked together in the 1962 movie Shaadi. –IANS rd/