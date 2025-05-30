From Raj Kundra, Raftaar to Anshula and Maheep Kapoor: ‘The Traitors’ contestants unveiled

Mumbai, May 30 (IANS) The makers of the upcoming show “The Traitors” have unveiled its 20 contestants, which includes names such as Anshula Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Karan Kundrra, Raj Kundra and Jasmine Bhasin among many others.

Others who will be seen on the show include Apoorva, Ashish Vidyarthi, Elnaaz Nourouzi, Harsh Gujral, Jannat Zubair, Janvi Gaur, Lakshmi Manchu, Mukesh Chabbra, Nikita Luther, Purav Jha, Raftaar, Raj Kundra, Sahil Salathia, Sudhanshu Pandey and Sufi Motiwala in the test of trust and betrayal

Hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar, The Traitors trailer on Friday unveiled its 20 players.

KJo said: “Characterized by lies, deceit, betrayal, and a whole lot of drama, The Traitors is a show to watch out for! You will see me enjoy myself to the hilt, as I not only orchestrate the gameplay but also get a front-row seat to all the chaos, conflicts, and conspiracies that transpire between the 20 players.

The trailer showed the contestants arriving at the royal Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan with a single objective, which is to win the title and the significant cash prize amassed through various physical and psychological missions.

Identified as ‘innocents,’ players must find and eliminate the ‘traitors’ from among them, who are carefully and secretly chosen at the beginning of the show by the host, Karan Johar.

Karan added: “The drama gets way too real, and the stakes even more so. While the players enter the palace ready to outsmart, outplay, and outlast everyone else, all their strategies go out the window the moment I choose the traitors from amongst them. So, rise and shine, cause it’s Dhokha Time!”

“Starting June 12, the audience are in for a treat, with twists they won’t see coming, lies that feel real, on-the-edge moments that’ll make them gasp, and just when they think they’ve figured it out, the game flips on its head.”

Collaborating with independent distributor All3Media International, Prime Video India brings the Indian adaptation of IDTV’s BAFTA and Emmy Award-winning global format, The Traitors, produced by BBC Studios India Productions

Nikhil Madhok, head of Originals, Prime Video, India, said: “With The Traitors, we’re diving headfirst into a format unlike anything India has seen before, and the trailer is just a glimpse into the edgy, gripping, and wildly unpredictable show that redefines what reality content can be.

“It is the ultimate test of trust and betrayal, where the players are under a constant cloud of betrayal with their minds as their only aide. The Indian adaptation adds its own texture to the globally celebrated format while retaining the core elements that have made the show a worldwide phenomenon,” Madhok added.

Premiering on June 12, “The Traitors” will stream on Prime Video, with new episodes dropping every Thursday.

--IANS

dc/