Francis Mercier to embark on 3-city India tour in October

Mumbai, June 24 (IANS) Haitian DJ and producer Francis Mercier is set to perform in India for a 3-city India tour. This marks the India debut of the globally acclaimed music producer. He is known for his soulful, cross-cultural sound and electrifying live sets.

He is set to bring his celebrated Ibiza residency Soley to Mumbai and Delhi-NCR followed by an exclusive Francis Mercier show in Kolkata. Francis will perform in Mumbai on October 10, 2025, Delhi on October 11, 2025 and in Kolkata on October 12, 2025.

With over 100 million cumulative streams and performances at legendary venues from Coachella to Paris, New York, Ibiza, Marrakech and beyond, Francis is at the forefront of a new global wave of house music. His flair, originality and energising stage presence have also brought him to iconic festivals such as Coachella, EDC Vegas and stages in Paris, London, Ibiza, Dubai, New York, Beirut, Karachi, Marrakech, Los Angeles and many other cities around the world.

Pre-sale of tickets for the tour will begin on June 26, 2025, and General On-Sale of tickets will go live starting June 27 2025 on BookMyShow.

Karan Singh, CEO, Sunburn, said, “We’re proud to continue bringing exceptional IPs to India year-on-year, this time, one of Ibiza’s finest. Francis’ ability to blend cultures and rhythms into an unforgettable live experience makes this one of our most exciting showcases yet. Bringing this celebrated residency to India feels like the perfect next step in our mission to curate world-class, meaningful experiences for the EDM community in India”.

Meaning “sun” in Haitian Creole, Soley is more than just a party. It’s a celebration of cultural fusion, rhythmic heritage and global togetherness particularly African rhythms, Levantine sounds and Caribbean vibes. With its emphasis on warmth, inclusion and deep connection through sound, Soley creates a dance floor that unites people across borders.

