For Pritam, it’s important to listen to the unsaid between him and director

Mumbai, July 28 (IANS) Music composer Pritam, who is receiving a lot of positive response to his recently released soundtrack for ‘Metro...In Dino’, has said that for him it is very important to listen to what’s unsaid between him and a director.

Pritam spoke with IANS after the release of ‘Metro...In Dino’ helmed by his frequent collaborator, Anurag Basu. The two have been working together for over 25 years, and share their creative wavelength. A lot of ideas are shared between them without even talking to each other.

Pritam told IANS, “I tend to play a lot of options. A lot of options for the directors and producers because you need to know the director's mind. It's very important for the music director to know the director's mind. What is he thinking? To listen to the unsaid. It's very, very important to listen to the unsaid. Because at the end of the day he is the person who is seeing the movie”.

He further mentioned, “For instance, I'm the music director. Once I compose the tune I can hear how the song will sound even before it is finalised. I've made a song. Anybody who is working with me be it a musician, be it a singer, lyric writer, everything. It's not about how good or bad they are. It can be somebody can do great, somebody can play a great piece”.

“Some programmers can make great groove. But if it's not aligning with what I'm hearing, the vision, I won't accept it. The director also, how is he seeing the movie? I have to align to him”, he added.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series presents, in association with Anurag Basu Productions Pvt. Ltd., ‘Metro In Dino’ is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu, and Taani Basu. The film is currently playing in cinemas.

