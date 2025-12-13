Foot-tapping single 'ABCDF' from Raam Kiran, Megha Akash-starrer 'Sahakutumbaanaam' released

Hyderabad, Dec 13 (IANS) The makers of director Uday Sharma's upcoming family drama 'Sahakutumbaanaam', featuring actors Raam Kiran and Megha Akash in the lead, on Saturday released the foot-tapping single, 'ABDCDF', from the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Taking to its X timeline, HNG Cinemas, the production house producing the film, wrote, "The Mass Family Anthem #ABCDF from #Sahakutumbaanaam is OUT NOW! A high-energy musical blast by #ManiSharma."

The exciting number bringing fresh vibes and featuring a catchy rhythm has been composed by the legendary music director Mani Sharma. Sai Charan has rendered this song, the lyrics for which have been penned by Anantha Sriram.

The song speaks of the significance of a family and highlights the importance of each family member.

'Sahakutumbaanaam', which its makers describe as a "heartwarming Telugu film packed with drama, nostalgia, and dysfunctional family madness", was originally scheduled to hit screens on December 12 this year. However, the makers chose to postpone their film's release to December 19, as they wanted actor Nandamuri Balakrishna's 'Akhanda 2' to "roar, dominate and create unstoppable mass celebrations."

HNG Cinemas, while announcing its decision to postpone its film's release, had said, "Our film #Sahakutumbaanaam, which was earlier scheduled for 12th December, will now hit theatres on 19th December. Thank you all for your love, support, and patience. And guess what? A banger song is on the way — stay tuned!"

HNG Cinemas's statement read, "We planned 'Sahakutumbaanaam' for a December 12th release, but when Balayya garu's 'Akhanda 2' shifted to the same date, we felt only pride and respect. As admirers of Nandamuri Balakrishna garu, we want his film to roar, dominate, and create unstoppable mass celebrations. So with due respect, love, and complete goodwill, we are postponing our film to December 19th."

The production house, in its statement, further said, "Some decisions are not business... they are emotion. We believe cinema is a festival and Balayya garu's film deserves its full fireworks.We hope our audience understands this gesture and supports us with even more affection. Let's celebrate both films together:Akhanda 2 - December 12th, Sahakutumbaanaam - December 19th - Proud admirers & makers of 'Sahakutumbaanaam'."

For the unaware, Nandamuri Balakrishna's 'Akhanda 2: Thaandavam' was originally scheduled to release on December 5. However, due to certain financial issues, its release got postponed at the last minute. After all financial hurdles were cleared, the film released on December 12.

--IANS

mkr/