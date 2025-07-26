Foot-tapping first single 'Vibe Undi' from actor Teja Sajja’s 'Mirai' released

Chennai, July 26 (IANS) The makers of director Karthik Gattamaneni's eagerly awaited pan Indian film, 'Mirai', featuring actor Teja Sajja in the lead, on Saturday released 'Vibe Undi', the romantic, foot-tapping first single from the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Taking to its X timeline, People Media Factory, the production house producing the film, wrote, "The Genz Melody is here and it's time to vibe and groove. #MiraiFirstSingle out now. A @GowrahariK Musical. #VibeUndi #VibeHaiBaby #VibeIrukkuBaby #VibeUnduBaby #VibeAitheBaby #MIRAI in cinemas SEP 5th, 2025. SuperHero @tejasajja123 Rocking Star @HeroManoj1"

Vibe Undi is an electrifying techno-beat number, showcasing sizzling chemistry between the lead pair - Teja Sajja and Ritika Nayak. The high-energy track has been rendered by Armaan Malik and has been set to tune by by Gowra Hari with lyrics by Krishna Kanth.

After creating a massive impact with the pan India blockbuster, 'HanuMan', actor Teja Sajja is coming up with his next big venture, Mirai. This high-octane project, mounted on an epic scale, is being produced by leading production house People Media Factory, with visionary filmmaker Karthik Gattamaneni at the helm.

Bankrolled by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad, 'Mirai', sources claim, will be a revolution in the superhero genre.

For the unaware, Manoj Manchu plays the menacing antagonist in this film, which will also feature Shriya Saran, Jayaram, and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles.

Director Karthik Gattamaneni is not only Mirai's director but also its cinematographer. The film’s screenplay has been crafted by Karthik himself, with Manibabu Karanam contributing both to writing and the dialogues. The world of Mirai has been brought to life with rich visual detail, thanks to Sri Nagendra Tangala, who heads the art department, while Sujith Kumar Kolli has been serving as the film's Executive Producer.

Produced by People Media Factory, the creative force behind blockbusters like Karthikeya 2 and Jaat, Mirai will be a bold step forward in the studio's Pan-India journey. Pointing out that the teaser showcased stunning visuals and cinematic scale, sources say the movie will have a record number of VFX shots.

Scheduled for a worldwide release on September 5, Mirai will hit theatres in eight languages, available in both 2D and 3D formats.

--IANS

mkr/