Folk anthem 'Gichhamaaku' from Vijay Kanakamedala's 'Bhairavam' released

Chennai, May 23 (IANS)The makers of director Vijay Kanakamedala's eagarly awaited explosive action extravaganza 'Bhairavam', released the fourth single from the film, a folk song called 'Gichhamaaku', on Friday, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Sricharan Pakala has scored the music for this foot-tapping folk anthem that seems to have been created by fusing electrified folk strings, and energetic beats that refuse to slow down. A festival of sound and colour, 'Gichhamaaku' is where tradition meets tempo.

Lyricist Kasarla Shyam has, for this song, crafted verses that are as rooted as they are rhythmically sharp. Dhanunjay Seepana and Soujanya Bhagavatula infuse the track with raw vocal power.

Back on the dance floor after a hiatus, Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas comes up with some of his best dance moves. Aditi Shankar comes across as a fiery counterpart, her presence and poise radiating power with every move. Together, they don't just perform, they own the frame.

Shot against the backdrop of vivid folk settings, the song is rich in tradition, texture, and vibrancy.

Packed with adrenaline, drama, and powerful performances, the film features the stellar trio of Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, Manoj Manchu, and Nara Rohith in the lead. Anandhi, and Divya Pillai are the other heroines in the film apart from Aditi Shankar.

Directed by the acclaimed Vijay Kanakamedala, Bhairavam has been brought to life by producer KK Radhamohan under the banner of Sri Sathya Sai Arts. The film is being presented by Dr Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios. The gripping score by Sri Charan Pakala has already created waves, with the film's first three tracks topping music charts.

The film has cinematography by Hari K Vedantam, and editing by Chota K Prasad. Brahma Kadali has handled production design while dialogues are by Satyarshi and Toom Venkat.

The movie is scheduled to hit screens on May 30 this year.

