Flipperachi recalls moment he realised ‘FA9LA’ became a sensation in India

New Delhi, Feb 25 (IANS) Bahraini rapper Flipperachi says he knew his track “FA9LA”, which featured in Aditya Dhar’s “Dhurandhar”, had turned into a full-blown phenomenon in India when videos, roaring crowd reactions and an overwhelming flood of messages from across the country began pouring in consistently.

Read More

Asked when and how he got to know that his track “FA9LA,” which featured Akshaye Khanna in the Hindi film, became a phenomenon in India, Flipperachi, whose real name is Hussam Aseem, told IANS: “When the videos, crowd reactions, and messages from India came flooding in consistently.”

“That’s when I knew we hit something big,” said the singer, who is famous for blending Khaleeji sounds with modern beats.

Asked if he were to perform in India tomorrow, what would the stage represent for him, the leading figure in Arab hip-hop said: “It would represent growth. Every new market is a new chapter.”

“It’s validation in a way, but also motivation to keep building. It's always been in my pursuit to level up and this is definitely a reflection of that,” said the talent, who is all set to perform in Mumbai on March 13.

Meanwhile, Dhar is currently busy shooting for the second installment of “Dhurandhar”.

“Dhurandhar 2” resumes with Hamza Ali Mazhari, an Indian undercover agent who has successfully infiltrated Pakistan’s underworld. After taking down Rehman Dakait, Hamza ascends the ranks of power, only to face his most formidable adversary yet Major Iqbal, the ISI mastermind known as Bade Sahab.

The film features an ensemble cast consisting of Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R. Madhavan.

The first instalment of the duology centres on a high-stakes covert counter-terrorism operation.

The film follows an undercover Indian intelligence agent who infiltrates Karachi's criminal syndicates and political power structures in Pakistan in an effort to dismantle a terror network targeting India.

The film's storyline draws loose inspiration from multiple real-life geopolitical events and conflicts in South Asia, including the 1999 IC-814 hijacking, the 2001 Indian Parliament attack, the 2008 Mumbai attacks, and developments linked to Pakistan's Operation Lyari.

--IANS

dc/