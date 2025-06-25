First six minutes of Vijay Antony's upcoming investigative thriller 'Maargan' released!

Chennai, June 25 (IANS) The makers of director Leo John Paul's investigative fantasy thriller 'Maargan', featuring actor Vijay Antony in the lead, on Wednesday released the opening six minutes of the film to audiences ahead of the film's release on June 27.

The bold decision comes from the faith the makers have in the content of the film, which they believe will grip audiences and draw them to theatres.

Taking to his X timeline, actor Vijay Antony wrote, " #MAARGAN - The first 6 minutes OUT NOW. #maarganfromjune27" and shared the links to the Tamil and Telugu versions of the first six minutes of the film on YouTube.

The film has been hogging the limelight ever since the makers released a trailer that showed Vijay Antony playing a cop called Dhruv from the Mumbai police in the film.

Dhruv, who has suffered a personal loss, takes it upon himself to track down a serial killer who seems to be targetting young girls. The killer apparently injects the victims with a drug that leaves the bodies of the victims charred. As the cops close in on a suspect and begin interrogating him, they realise that the person they are dealing with is someone who is way more powerful than what they presumed....

Talking to IANS about the genre of his film, well known editor Leo John Paul who turns director with this film, had said, "Forty per cent of this film will centre around investigation. The remaining 60 per cent will revolve around mystery. To put it correctly in English, it will deal with astral travel. If you watch the last shot of this film's trailer, you will see the astral body of the character coming out. Fantasy is a favourite genre of mine as it helps me see cinema in a larger than life manner. So, combining both fantasy and an investigative thriller in equal measure, we have made this film."

The film, which is to hit screens on June 27, will apart from Vijay Antony, also feature actors Ajay Dhishan, Samuthirakani, Brigida, Deepshikha, Mahanathi Shankar and Vinodh Sagar in pivotal roles.

Music for the film is by Vijay Antony, whose wife Fatima Vijay Antony has produced the film. Cinematography is by S Yuva and editing is Leo John Paul himself.

