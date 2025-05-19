First single 'Let’s Live This Moment' from Kireeti Reddy, Sreeleela’s 'Junior' released

Chennai, May 19 (IANS) The makers of director Radha Krishna's upcoming romantic family entertainer 'Junior', featuring actors Kireeti Reddy and Sreeleela in the lead, on Monday released 'Let's live this moment', the first single from the film.

As the title suggests, the track is an uplifting, motivational number infused with a celebratory spirit. It captures the essence of life, love, and music, all elevated by the unmistakable energy of Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad. DSP delivers a high-energy, foot-tapping composition, enhanced with dynamic electronic elements that amplify its vibrant vibe.

Jaspreet Jasz brings the song to life with his electrifying vocals, while Shreemani’s lyrics strike a meaningful chord. Visually, the song showcases the charming chemistry between Kireeti and Sreeleela, who look effortlessly adorable together on screen.

Choreographer Vijay Polaki deserves special mention for his striking choreography, which complements the song’s grand scale. Shot on lavish, colorful sets, the visuals are as lively and captivating as the music itself.

Kireeti Reddy, the son of former Karnataka minister and popular industrialist Gali Janardhan Reddy, will be making his debut with this breezy romantic family entertainer.

Produced by Rajani Korrapati, the film is scheduled to hit screens on June 18. It will have a Pan India release in Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam languages.

Genelia in her comeback film, will be seen playing a significant role as will be Kannada cinema's beloved icon, Crazy Star Dr. Ravichandran.

The film boasts a talented team of technicians.

Acclaimed cinematographer KK Senthil Kumar brings his signature visuals to the project, while Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad provides the music. The film’s production design has been taken care of by Raveendar, and the adrenaline-pumping action sequences in the film have been crafted by top stunt choreographer, Peter Hein.

Dialogues for the film are by Kalyan Chakravarthy Tripuraneni, and the film’s editing has been overseen by Niranjan Devaramane.

--IANS

mkr/