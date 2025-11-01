First single 'Kannodili Kalanodili' song from Allari Naresh's '12A Railway Colony' released

Hyderabad, Nov 1 (IANS)The makers of director Nani Kasaragadda’s eagerly-awaited horror thriller ‘12A Railway Colony’, featuring actor Allari Naresh in the lead, have now released 'Kannodili Kalanodili', the first single from the film.

The film is to hit screens worldwide on November 21 this year. To kick off the music promotions, the makers have now released the first single 'Kannodili Kalanodili'.

Composed by Bheems Cicerolio, the track beautifully highlights the feeling of love. The mellifluous number works like a charm and Hesham Abdul Wahab's vocals add to its beauty. The song has lyrics by Dev Pawar. The song has been picturised on Allari Naresh and Dr. Kamakshi Bhaskar.

The film has triggered huge interest in fans and audiences ever since the makers released a title teaser for the film.

Actor Allari Naresh, while sharing the title teaser, had said, “ There is no need to escape alive...! Welcome to the paranormal world of #12ARailwayColony. Title Teaser.”

Dr. Anil Vishwanath, who is known for his work on ‘Polimera’ and ‘Polimera 2’, has taken on the role of the showrunner, besides providing the story, screenplay, and dialogues for this ambitious venture.

The movie, which is being produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi, of the renowned production house Srinivasaa Silver Screen, is to be presented by Pavan Kumar.

The project marks the directorial debut of Nani Kasaragadda, who will not only be directing but will also be handling the editing responsibilities.

The teaser released by the makers provides a glimpse of the movie's premise. It opens with Allari Naresh standing by a window, deep in thought. Viva Harsha's voiceover inquires why spirits only appear to a select few, hinting at the supernatural elements to come.

As the teaser progresses, eerie and unsettling occurrences unfold, with every character becoming increasingly suspicious. The tension culminates in a dramatic moment where Allari Naresh's character shoots someone and, with a sinister smile, leaves the audience eager to know more.

Allari Naresh seems to have come up with another interesting role in this film, which features Dr Kamakshi Bhaskarla of Polimera series fame as the leading lady.

Along with the lead pair, actors Sai Kumar, Viva Harsha, Getup Srinu, Saddam, Jeevan Kumar, Gagan Vihari, Anish Kuruvilla, and Madhumani will be seen playing pivotal roles in the film.

The film has cinematography by Kushendar Ramesh Reddy and music by Bheems Ceciroleo.

IANS

Mkr/