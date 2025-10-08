First look posters of Nayanthara, Kavin-starrer 'Hi' released

Chennai, Oct 8 (IANS) The makers of director Vishnu Edavan's eagerly awaited romantic entertainer 'Hi', featuring actors Nayanthara and Kavin in the lead, on Thursday released the first look poster of the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

The film, which is being jointly produced by Zee Studios South, The Rowdy Pictures and Seven Screen Studios, will also feature a host of actors including K Bhagyaraj, Prabhu, Radhika, Sathyan, Adithya Kathir and Kureishi among others.

For the unaware, Vishnu Edavan, who is making his debut as a director with this film, had earlier worked as an associate director to ace director Lokesh Kanagaraj in several of his projects including 'Kaithi', 'Master' and 'Vikram'.

Zee Studios South, one of the production houses that is producing the film, took to its social media timelines to share the first look posters of the film.

It wrote, "HI :) A word, a spark, a story. The first look of #HiMovie starring #Nayanthara & @Kavin_m_0431 is here!"

Actress Nayanthara, for her part, shared the first look posters on her Instagram timeline and wrote,"It all begins with a simple Hi :)"

Director Vishnu Edavan, while commenting about his film, said that it will be a wholesome family entertainer that will speak about true love.

Sources close to the unit of the film say that shooting for the film is currently on in places in and around Chennai. Around 20 days of shooting has already been completed. The film has seven songs in all. Of these, two songs have already been picturised.

Expectations from the film are high as this will be the first time that actors Nayanthara and Kavin are acting together.

The film, which boasts of a strong technical team, will have music by Jen Martin and cinematography by Rajesh Shukla. Editing for the film will be by the capable Philomin Raj and art direction will be by Shekhar B. Dances in the film are to be choreographed by Brinda while stunts are to be choreographed by Dinesh Kasi.

--IANS

mkr/