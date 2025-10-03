First Look poster of actress Laya as Uttara from director Sudheer Sriram's next released

Hyderabad, Oct 3 (IANS) The makers of director Sudheer Sriram's upcoming film on Friday released the character name and look of actress Laya in the film.

The film, which is being produced by actor Sivaji's Sree Sivaji Productions, is yet to be titled and is being tentatively referred to as actor Sivaji's Production Number 2.

Backed by ETV Win, this much-anticipated film promises to deliver content that is fresh and gripping.

The mark the festive spirit of Dussehra, the makers have now unveiled the first look poster of actress Laya, who plays a key role in the film. Though the movie’s title is yet to be finalized, this glimpse introduces her character, “Uttara”, as a homemaker with multiple shades.

Laya’s role is said to be layered with contrasting emotions—outwardly an ordinary woman, yet inwardly carrying a criminal instinct. The character exhibits dual behavior, hiding her darker nature behind a façade of simplicity. The poster itself hints at these intense shades, showing a new and different side of Laya that audiences haven’t witnessed before.

According to sources close to the unit of the film, Uttara is a woman who will go to any lengths when it comes to protecting her family. This character with multi-dimensional shades gives Laya ample scope to showcase her acting prowess. The first look, featuring her holding weapons, reflects the depth and intensity hidden within her personality.

The film has triggered huge interest as this will only be Laya's second film after her comeback to cinema. It may be recalled that Laya made a return to cinema with 'Thammudu', after a gap of almost 20 years. Although Laya was seen in a cameo in Amar Akbar Anthony, her full-fledged return to cinema was only through director Sriram Venu's emotional action drama 'Thammudu', featuring actor Nithiin in the lead. Now, after 'Thammudu', Laya will be seen in this yet to be titled film.

The story of the film has been penned by Mithil Kumar and Sudheer Sriram. Cinematography for the film is by Ritwik Reddy and music is by Ranjin Raj.

--IANS

mkr/