First Look poster of actress Anandhi in ‘Garividi Lakshmi’ released

Chennai, July 18 (IANS) The makers of director Gowri Naidu Jammu's upcoming rural entertainer 'Garividi Lakshmi' on Friday released the first look poster of actress Anandhi in the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

People Media Factory, the production house that is producing the film, took to its social media timelines to release the first look. It wrote, "Presenting the first look of #GarividiLakshmi, the story of a voice that touched many hearts."

Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad under the banner of People Media Factory, the film promises to strike a deep cultural chord.

Anandhi looks apt as Garividi Lakshmi with a harmonium on her lap, and a captivating smile on her face in the first look poster of the film.

Sources say the film is inspired by the life of Burra Katha artist Garividi Lakshmi and that it will be a heartfelt ode to the rural spirit and musical legacy of the artist. The film, they claim, will be an entertainer that will look to celebrate relationships, and cultural roots.

Set against the colourful backdrop of village life, the film will seek to blend music, humour, and heart-touching moments to deliver a rooted yet thoroughly entertaining experience.

It may be recalled that a few months ago, the makers of the film had released a vibrant folk song titled 'Nala Jilakara Mogga', which was well received. In fact, the song received around four million views on YouTube.

The film promises to capture the essence of Uttar Andhra. Cinematography for the film is by J Aditya and music is by Charan Arjun.

Apart from Kayal Anandhi, who plays the lead, the film will also feature a host of actors including veteran actor Naresh, Raasi, Rag Mayur, Sharanya Pradeep, Ankith Koyya, Meesala Laxman, Kancharapalem Kishore, Sharanya Pradeep and Kushalini.

--IANS

mkr/