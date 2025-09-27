First look of Malayalam film ‘Aasha’ out

Kochi, Sept 27 (IANS) The curtain has lifted on the much-awaited first look of the Malayalam film “Aasha”, and it is already creating ripples in the film industry as it has the latest national award winner for the second best actress Urvashi and Vijayaraghavan.

The poster, featuring veteran actress Urvashi in a fierce and intense expression amidst a dense backdrop of greenery, has set the tone for what promises to be a gripping cinematic experience.

Produced under the banner of Ajith Vinayaka Films by Vinayaka Ajith, Aasha is written and directed by debutant Safar Sanel, who aims to carve a distinct niche with this psychological thriller.

The film brings together a powerful ensemble cast, led by Joju George, Urvashi, and Aishwarya Lekshmi.

Their dynamic screen presence ensures that audiences can expect a performance-driven narrative filled with raw emotion and suspense.

The film is described as an emotional drama that unfolds on the razor’s edge of tension.

For Aishwarya Lekshmi, a star who has been highly active across Tamil, Telugu, and other South Indian industries, this project marks a much-anticipated return to Malayalam cinema after a noticeable gap.

Alongside the leads, the presence of stalwarts like national award winning second best actor Vijayaraghavan.

Then there is Joy Mathew, Bhagyalakshmi, and Ramesh Girija adds weight and depth to the narrative.

Aasha is crafted with collaborative storytelling, as the script is co-written by Joju George, Ramesh Girija, and Safar Sanel.

The technical crew also boasts some of Malayalam cinema’s best talents, Mithun Mukundan on music, Madhu Neelakandan behind the lens, and Shameer Muhammed on the editing table.

The film’s visual and aesthetic appeal is enhanced by Vivek Kalathil’s production design, costumes by Sujith C.S., and makeup by Shameer Shyam.

Still photographer Anoop Chacko captures the essence of the sets, while the direction team is led by Chief Associate Ratheesh Pillai, supported by Jijo Jose and Febin M. Sunny.

Currently being shot across picturesque locales in Angamaly, Kalady, and Vazhur, Aasha is steadily shaping up to be a film that blends psychological intensity with high emotional stakes.

With its stellar cast, fresh direction, and powerful first look, the movie has already positioned itself as one of the most exciting Malayalam projects on the horizon.

--IANS

sg/