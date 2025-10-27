First in history: Ex-Prez Ram Nath Kovind, family feature in devotional film 'Mera Namokar'

New Delhi, Oct 27 (IANS) A historic and spiritually profound chapter has been added to India's cultural heritage as, for the first time ever, an individual who has served as the President, Ram Nath Kovind, along with his wife and daughter, participated in the collective recitation of the revered 'Namokar Mantra' in a devotional video film.

This landmark moment was unveiled during the grand event 'Mere Mahavir 2.0 – Mera Namokar', organised to mark the 2552nd Nirvana Mahotsav of Lord Mahavir at the Plenary Hall, Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

The film, titled Mera Namokar, has been produced by the Bhagwan Mahavir Deshna Foundation.

The Foundation's Directors -- Subhash Oswal Jain, Anil Kumar Jain, Rajeev Jain, and Manoj Kumar Jain -- shared that after learning about the project, Ram Nath Kovind expressed a keen personal desire to be part of it along with his family.

In a first for the nation, a former President of India and his family have appeared together in a devotional video, lending their voices to the sacred Namokar Mantra.

The film artistically portrays the sound, meaning, and spiritual depth of the mantra in a contemporary yet devotional format, creating a blend of tradition and modern expression.

As the film was screened at Bharat Mandapam, the audience responded with heartfelt applause and emotion, filling the hall with an atmosphere of reverence and devotion.

CA Rajeev Jain, who conceptualised and produced the film, said the objective was to present the essence, history, and universal resonance of the Namokar Mantra to a global audience through a compelling visual and spiritual experience.

Speaking on the occasion, former President Ram Nath Kovind said, "It is beyond words to express the joy my family and I felt while being part of this video. Chanting the Namokar Mantra together filled us with a new sense of energy and peace."

Following the launch, noted devotional singer Vicky D. Parekh from Mumbai captivated the audience with soulful Jain bhajans, turning the entire ambience serene and devotional.

In his concluding address, Manoj Kumar Jain, Director of the Foundation, said, "The three principles of Lord Mahavir -- Ahimsa (non-violence), Aparigraha (non-possessiveness), and Atma Shuddhi (self-purification) -- are the true mantras of life. By following these, we can spread peace and harmony in society."

He also extended heartfelt congratulations to CA Rajeev Jain, Subhash Oswal Jain, CA Anil Kumar Jain, Pradeep Jain, Amisha Jain, and the entire organising team for the successful execution of the event, while specially acknowledging Satyabhushan Jain for his instrumental role in making the programme a grand success.

