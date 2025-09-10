Fatima Sana Shaikh reveals her ‘default expression’

Mumbai, Sep 10 (IANS) Bollywood actress Fatima Sana Shaikh humorously shared that her “default expression” is often perceived as grumpy.

Fatima took to Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures from her shoot in Leh, where all her expressions in the images look intense.

For the caption, the actress wrote: “Default expression: khadoos!! Aur Tumhara?”

On August 29, Fatima shared a candid photo on her social media account with Bobby Deol and the team of their upcoming project and gave fans a glimpse of their off-screen camaraderie.

The actress posted the group photo wherein Bobby Deol, director Priyanka Ghose, and the team of their upcoming project are posing for the picture with utmost swag.

She captioned it as “@iambobbydeol has turned us into animals. @picsofpinks and I have turned him into a pookie.” With this smartly curated line, Fatima cheekily referenced Bobby’s 2023 blockbuster film “Animal” and connected his highly applauded on-screen persona with their behind-the-scenes fun.

Meanwhile, a member of director Priyanka Ghose’s team shared a picture on his social media account hinting at their upcoming project. He put on display a picture of cloud-filled skies from their in-flight travel, hinting at their travel to Leh. Priyanka Ghose reshared the image on her social media stories, tagging it with the hashtag “#SetsofPinks.”

Fatima was last seen in “Aap Jaisa Koi” opposite R. Madhavan. She started her career as a child artist in such films as Chachi 420 in 1997 and One 2 Ka 4. In 2016, she portrayed wrestler Geeta Phogat in the top-grossing sports film Dangal.

She has since starred in the streaming projects Ludo, Ajeeb Daastaans and Modern Love Mumbai, Dhak Dhak and portrayed Indira Gandhi in the biographical drama Sam Bahadur.

Talking about her upcoming work, Fatima will next be seen alongside Vijay Varma in

"Gustaakh Ishq,” which was formerly known as "Ul Jalool Ishq.”

The film is produced by Manish Malhotra's Stage 5 Production and directed by Vibhu Puri. It also features Naseeruddin Shah and Sharib Hashmi.

--IANS

dc/