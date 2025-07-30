Faruk Kabir on ‘Salakaar’: I don’t see action as a formula

Mumbai: Filmmaker Faruk Kabir, who is gearing up for the release of Salakaar”, spoke about the action in the upcoming series and said that he doesn’t see action as a formula and shoots it himself when he has to.

“For me, action isn’t choreography, it’s emotional crescendo,” Kabir said.

He added: “Every punch, every chase, every fall is an extension of a feeling, love, fear, rage, even heartbreak.”

The filmmaker recalls how he told action star Vidyut Jammwal, with whom he worked in the Khuda Haafiz franchise, to fight like a “broken guy”.

“I don’t see action as a formula. I shoot it myself when I have to, because I need it to feel raw. Lived in. Not staged. I remember telling Vidyut in one of my older films, ‘Forget what you know. Now fight like a broken guy from Lucknow would.’ That’s the kind of truth I chase,” he said.

In Salakaar, he brings that same raw pulse to the journey of a man who’s not born a hero, he’s becoming one.

“He makes mistakes. But even in his failures, there's heroism. A madness. That’s what this show is about — that honest, flawed, emotional fight,” Kabir said.

Inspired by real life events, Salakaar takes you deep into a world where loyalty is currency, silence is survival, and one man’s past mission could decide the fate of a nation.

The show by Faruk Kabir, which also stars Naveen Kasturia, Mukesh Rishi, Purnendu Bhattacharya, Ashwath Bhatt, and Surya Sharma, is told across two timelines - 1978 and 2025.

Salakaar delves into the covert world of intelligence, nuclear threats, and unfinished missions.

The trailer, which was unveiled recently, offers a gripping glimpse into the life of Adhir, a deep-cover spy who once thwarted Pakistan’s nuclear ambitions, only to face the ghosts of that mission decades later as the National Security Advisor. With the clock ticking and past enemies resurfacing, the stage is set for a showdown where personal vendettas collide with national duty.

Salakaar will be streaming from August 8 on JioHotstar. The series is produced by Sphereorigins and Mahir Films.

