Farida Jalal brings back Rajesh Khanna-era nostalgia, recreates iconic 'Aradhana' song after 57 years

Mumbai, March 30 (IANS) Veteran star Farida Jalal recently lit up the stage of Indian Idol as she recreated a cherished moment from her classic film, Aradhana days.

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During the episode, host Aditya Narayan fondly recalled her on-screen chemistry with the late Rajesh Khanna in the iconic film Aradhana. “Farida ji, when I saw Rajesh Khanna sir and your chemistry, I felt very good. I consider myself lucky to have worked with you, though I was very young then,” he said, leaving everyone on set smiling.

Adding a playful twist, Aditya joked, “Now I’ve grown up, and I think Rajesh Khanna wants to come out of me. Since you are here after 22 years, why don’t we recreate that scene from Aradhana, if you allow me?”

Farida Jalal challenged him, with a smile on her face and asked, “Can you do it?” To which Aditya responded with enthusiasm, “I will definitely try.”

Further, the actress seated on a swing, with Aditya was seen recreating the iconic song, ‘Gun Guna Rahe Hain Bhanwre,’ that featured herself along with India's first superstar Rajesh Khanna, from the cult classic movie Aradhana.

Talking about the movie Aradhana, it released in 1969, and was directed by Shakti Samanta.

The movie starred Rajesh Khanna and Sharmila Tagore in lead roles, with Rajesh Khanna appearing in a memorable double role.

The film became a massive blockbuster and is often credited with turning Rajesh Khanna into India’s first superstar.

Its music was composed by the legendary S. D. Burman, who delivered evergreen hits like “Mere Sapno Ki Rani,” “Roop Tera Mastana,” and “Kora Kagaz Tha Yeh Man Mera.”

–IANS

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