Farhan Akhtar wishes Shabana Azmi on her 75th birthday, asks her to say NO to cucumber sandwiches

Mumbai, Sep 19 (IANS) Bollywood veteran Shabana Azmi celebrated her 75th birthday on the 18th of September, and the who's who of Bollywood took to their social media accounts in wishing the acclaimed actress on her platinum jubilee.

Bollywood actor and Shabana Azmi’s stepson Farhan Akhtar took to his social media account and wished Azmi on her birthday. Sharing a beautiful picture of the two, Akhtar wrote, “Happy belated birthday, Shabana... Have the best year yet... filled with deep, meaningful conversation and frivolous antaksharis, work travel and girl trips, ambition and abandon... but please, please in this landmark year... say NO to cucumber sandwiches...!! Love you, @azmishabana18.”

Farhan Akhtar's wife and model Shibani Dandekar Akhtar also shared a carousel post with umpteen pictures of her mother-in-law Shabana Azmi. The pictures reflected Azmi's fun side of her personality. She wrote, *To my darling mother-in-law and the Don of our cartel! Happy 75th birthday! May you always be wild, free and full of spunk! Hope this year is as magical as you are. Love you loads, @azmishabana18.”

The 18th of September saw the who's who of Bollywood gather at Shabana Azmi's residence to celebrate her birthday. From Farah Khan and Sanjay Kapoor to Madhuri Dixit, Urmila Matondkar, Rekha, Vidya Balan and others joined her birthday celebrations. In a video shared by Sanjay Kapoor, the Bollywood Divas Rekha, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit and Urmila Matondkar, along with the birthday girl Shabana Azmi, were seen grooving to the hit song from the movie Parineeta, “Kaisi Yeh Paheli”. Sanjay in the caption section wrote: “Happy birthday @azmishabana18, "What a fabulous evening! The OG Queens of Bollywood #rekha @madhuridixitnene @urmilamatondkarofficial @balanvidya." Not just that, the birthday girl was also seen grooving with her legendary lyricist and writer husband, Javed Akhtar, on the iconic song “Pretty Lady”.

While the couple were dancing, Madhuri Dixit, Urmila Matondkar, Rekha Manish Malhotra, Farah Khan Sanjay Kapoor was seen hooting for them and admiring the two. Talking about Shabana Azmi, the actress was last seen in “Ghoomer", a 2023 sports drama by R. Balki. The film also starred Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher and Angad Bedi in important roles.

