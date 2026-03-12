Farhan Akhtar, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Zaheer Khan dance at Kritika–Gaurav’s wedding entry

Mumbai, March 12 (IANS) Newlyweds Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur made a lively entry at their wedding celebrations, with cricket legends Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Ashish Nehra and Zaheer Khan, joining them in their couple welcome entry dance.

Actor Farhan Akhtar was also seen dancing with them in their performance.

A video from the celebrations, shared by designer Masaba Gupta on her social media account, captured the joyful moment as the couple was welcomed with music and dance by the stalwarts of cricket.

The video clip showed the guests all smiles as Kritika and Gaurav made their official entry as husband and wife in front of family and friends for the first time.

The couple was seen walking behind the dancing team who were seen swaying enthusiastically as the couple made their official entry.

Cricketer Ashish Nehra was spotted dancing along with his young son, making the entry all the more cute.

The celebrations took place on a beautifully decorated terrace, with warm string lights hanging above.

Friends and family gathered around the couple were clapping and dancing as Kritika and Gaurav arrived.

The new bride Kritika Kamra was seen holding a bouquet of white flowers while walking in alongside husband Gaurav Kapur.

For the uninitiated, Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur tied the nuptial knot on the 11th of March.

In a joint statement together, Kritika and Gaurav together shared, “We’ve always believed that the most meaningful moments in life are the ones shared with the people you love.”

“As we begin this new chapter together, we’re so grateful to celebrate our wedding surrounded by our families and closest friends at home, in Mumbai”.

For the ceremony, Kritika opted for a red Chanderi saree specially woven for her and gifted by her mother.

Gaurav complemented his bride, in an elegant ivory and gold traditional ensemble.

