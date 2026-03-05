Fardeen Khan pens heartfelt ‘Sunrise Again’ note about life’s second chances

Mumbai, March 5 (IANS) Actor Fardeen Khan shared a profound note about hope, resilience, and new beginnings, comparing the rising sun to the quiet courage it takes to start again.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the actor posted a reflective piece titled “Sunrise Again,” which speaks about how the sun returns each morning “quietly,” much like forgiveness, reminding people that every day offers a fresh start despite the mistakes and unfinished moments of the past.

He wrote: “Sunrise Again. The sun does not arrive loudly. It returns the way forgiveness returns— quietly, as if the world had been waiting all night for the courage to begin again. Look at it there, lifting itself from the horizon like a promise the earth almost forgot.”

Fardeen added: “Yesterday burned itself into dusk, carrying our mistakes, our unfinished words, the things we meant to say and the things we should never have said. Yet the sky does not remember them. Morning opens its hands and the light spills out— gold across the roofs, through the palms, into the silent streets where even the shadows are still deciding who they will be today.”

Through the post, Fardeen highlighted the deeper message of renewal, writing that the sun sets every evening “without despair” and rises again from the other side of the world, teaching that life continues even after difficult endings.

“This is the secret the sun keeps teaching us: It falls every evening without despair. It disappears without argument.”

“And still, from the other side of the world, it gathers its fire again and begins. So the day rises— not as proof that life is perfect, but as proof that life continues. That endings are only the quiet turning of the earth, and somewhere beyond the night we feared too long—the light is already on its way. - Charlotte Thompson. #goodmorningeveryone #sunrise #newbeginnings #divinity #time.”

Fardeen was last seen in Housefull 5, a comedy thriller, directed by Tarun Mansukhani. It marks the fifth instalment of the Housefull franchise.

The film features an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Dino Morea, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Chitrangada Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Soundarya Sharma, Chunky Pandey, Nikitin Dheer and Johnny Lever.

A murder-mystery comedy, the film follows multiple impostors who claim to be the son of a recently deceased billionaire as they compete for his fortune aboard a luxury cruise ship.

--IANS

dc/