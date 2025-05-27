Fardeen Khan on his comeback with diverse roles in a year: All I knew was movies, stories

Mumbai, May 27 (IANS) Actor Fardeen Khan, who will be next seen in the upcoming potboiler ‘Housefull 5’, has spoken up on his return to the screen with 3 diverse roles in a span of a year.

Fardeen attended the trailer launch of the film in Mumbai on Tuesday, where he was asked by the media on his consistent performance in his last three films with big directors with ‘Housefull 5’ being 4th in the line.

The actor told the media at the sidelines of the trailer launch, “When I think of coming back it feels like a second coming. In my case you can argue it’s a third. To be received and met with love and respect from my colleagues, curiosity and appreciation is something that I am extremely grateful for. To make a comeback after a period of 12 years is not something that you can really plan. I just prepared for it. All I knew was, ‘This is what I know how to do’. I missed being on set. I missed being a part of telling stories. I missed the connection that takes place between the people you work with at a very human level and that’s very special and exclusive to this profession”.

“Finally, for me, this will be my fourth release in just over a year and to have it with ‘Housefull 5’, the greatest comedy franchise, the most successful comedy franchise in Hindi film history which brings everyone together through joy, through love, through madness, for me it just feels like a celebration of this process or comeback or however you want to frame it. Having said that, I am extremely grateful to all those who have believed in me, who thought that I had a few rounds left, who have given me an opportunity to work with this kind of talent and specially to Sajid Nadiadwala, it’s the second time we are working together and I felt very much at home”, he added.

--IANS

aa/