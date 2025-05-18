Farah Khan sets the mood with Shah Rukh Khan song while heading to early morning shoot

Mumbai, May 18 (IANS) Choreographer and filmmaker Farah Khan took to social media to share a cheerful moment from her early morning commute, vibing to a Shah Rukh Khan song.

On Sunday, Farah took to her Instagram stories and shared a video from her early morning commute, capturing the calm roads as she headed to a shoot. In the background, the iconic song ‘Are Re Are’ from the film ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’ could be heard playing, perfectly setting the nostalgic mood. Sharing the post, Khan wrote, “Some good music, an early morning shoot n #atalsetu…it’s a good day.”

Yesterday, the director had posted a video of Shah Rukh Khan from his latest biscuit advertisement. In the video, SRK shared his fantasies, emphasizing that fantasies represent a complete and vibrant expression of one’s imagination—a form of living that energizes the soul. According to him, fantasies are timeless and universal, belonging to people of all ages and walks of life.

Farah captioned the video, “Shah Rukh, maine toh itna hi poocha tha ki fantasy ke baare me tumhara kya khayaal hai Tum ne toh Fantasy pe movie hi bana di.”

Farah and Shah Rukh share a great bond of friendship that goes back decades. The duo has collaborated on several hit films together, including “Main Hoon Na,” “Om Shanti Om,” and “Happy New Year,” where Farah directed and Shah Rukh played the lead.

On the work front, Farah Khan is said to be working on a sequel to her hit directorial debut, “Main Hoon Na,” tentatively titled “Main Hoon Na 2.” In addition, she is reportedly in talks with filmmaker Rohit Shetty for a potential collaboration. Farah is also believed to be developing a modern adaptation of the classic ‘Chupke Chupke,’ in partnership with producer Bhushan Kumar.

Farah Khan last took the director's chair for the 2014 film “Happy New Year,” which featured Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Sonu Sood in lead roles. While she hasn’t directed a film since, she has remained active in the industry as a choreographer. Her latest work in that space includes choreographing a dance number for “Loveyapa,” starring Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor.

