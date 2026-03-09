Farah Khan says she ‘always looks good in borrowed clothes’

Mumbai, March 9 (IANS) Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan made her fans giggle after quipping over her own fashion statement, saying that she “always looks good in borrowed clothes”.

The filmmaker shared a glimpse from a recent wedding she attended in Jodhpur. Taking to her social media account, Farah posted a picture from the celebration, giving fans a glimpse of her stylish traditional outfit.

In the picture, Farah is seen posing stylishly against a decorative wall. She is dressed in a deep green embroidered kurta paired with striped pants and beige wedges, further completing her look with minimal accessories and a small maroon handbag.

Sharing the image, Farah wrote, “Jodhpur wedding! Thank you for this beautiful outfit.. i always look good in borrowed clothes.”

Talking about Farah Khan, on the professional front, she began her journey in the entertainment industry as a background dancer in the early 1980s and was seen as a background dancer behind many stars of the 80s era of Bollywood.

Later, she went on to choreograph umpteen number of iconic songs and later ventured into direction with films such as Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om and Happy New Year.

In recent times, Farah has also been engaging her audiences through her popular vlogging content on social media.

In the videos she shares on her YouTube channel, she is seen visiting the homes of various celebrities along with her star chef Dilip, further engaging them in candid conversations while the hosts cook meals for her.

In one of her interviews, Farah had stated that she's making more money through her YouTube content as compared to all her Bollywood projects.

–IANS

