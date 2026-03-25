Farah Khan reveals Anil Kapoor's wife Sunita sends food for her kids when she’s away, calls her ‘BFF in sukh and dukh’

Mumbai, March 25 (IANS) Filmmaker Farah Khan has revealed that Sunita Kapoor, the wife of Anil Kapoor, makes it a point to send food for her three children whenever Farah is out of town, further calling Sunita as her “BFF in sukh and dukh.”

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On Sunita Kapoor’s birthday on March 25, Farah penned a heartfelt note, highlighting her friend’s unwavering support and care. She shared how Sunita ensures her children are looked after even in her absence, making her feel at ease while travelling for work.

“I started out as @anilkapoor’s friend.. but down the years @kapoor.sunita took over as someone whose friendship i cherish. She’s the best friend one can have, ever giving, always there for you.. whether its to send food for my kids whn im out of town, or to find me house help.. to just holding my hand whn im going through a bad patch..”

She further wrote, “If u have Sunita as ur friend ur very lucky.. coz shes all heart! Im so happy iv earned this friendship coz it is hard earned.. happy birthday @kapoor.sunita u r very loved n appreciated by all who know you.”

In another post, Farah wrote, “Happiest birthday @kapoor.sunita .. always the best friend in dukh n sukh.. my giver of advice & food.. i am lucky to have you as my friend.”

The pictures shared by Farah in a carousel post on social media, capture their close bond, including warm hugs and candid moments, reflecting a friendship that has evolved over decades.

For the uninitiated, Sunita Kapoor is the wife of Bollywood superstar Anil Kapoor and the mother of actress Sonam Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor and producer-designer Rhea Kapoor

Over the years, Sonam has often credited her mother for shaping her personality and being a constant support system.

Talking about Sunita and Anil Kapoor, the couple tied the knot in 1984 and have been married for over four decades.

Anil has always spoken in his earlier interviews of how Sunita has stood by him through his early struggles in the film industry.

Known for her warmth and hospitality, Sunita hosts the large Karva Chauth celebrations at her Mumbai residence every year, that is attended by many Bollywood celebrities including Shilpa Shetty, Geeta Basra, Madhoo, and many others.

Sunita, who is grandmother to Sonam Kapoor’s son Vayu, is now set to welcome her second grandchild soon.

Sonam had announced her pregnancy last year and has since been seen flaunting her baby bump at various professional events.

–IANS

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