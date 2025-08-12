Farah Khan recalls the first time she saw an actor’s spark in Arjun Kapoor

Mumbai, Aug 12 (IANS) Well-known director and choreographer Farah Khan paid a visit to actor Arjun Kapoor's Mumbai house for her new vlog.

During a heart-to-heart, the 'Main Hoon Na' maker took a trip down memory lane and recalled the instance she saw an actor’s spark in Arjun for the very first time.

Farah revealed that during the shoot of Salman Khan's "Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya", Arjun started dancing suddenly, leaving everybody stunned with his moves.

“The day I realised that Arjun can become an actor, can become a star....we had gone to the Maldives to shoot for Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya. He was young, hale, and fit back then, and he'd joined Varun and all...Of course, there used to be a party every night after the shoot, everyone would get together...and suddenly he started dancing and we were all stunned,” the 'Om Shanti Om' maker recalled.

Reacting to this, Arjun said: “I actually didn’t think back then that I wanted to become an actor. I was a huge Michael Jackson fan growing up.”

Arjun made his Bollywood debut back in 2012 with "Ishaqzaade", co-starring Parineeti Chopra, establishing him as a promising newcomer.

After that, he went on to explore his art with films such as "Aurangzeb", "Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar", "2 States", and "Mubarakan", among others.

He was last seen in Mudassar Aziz's romantic comedy, "Mere Husband Ki Biwi".

Meanwhile, Arjun completed 13 years in Bollywood back in May this year.

Commemorating the occasion, he penned an open letter to himself saying, "Dear 26-year-old Arjun, You did it. You are standing at the edge of a dream that once felt impossible. I know how many nights you stayed up, watching films, believing somehow that cinema would be your escape, your purpose. You also worked hard to transform, not just your body but your mind and your spirit. The hours, the discipline, the setbacks, they were all worth it. Stay humble, stay hungry. And, never forget this journey began with a bullied kid, who simply loved movies too much to give up”.

