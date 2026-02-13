Farah Khan 'inspired' by Zeenat Aman after she expressed gratitude for getting work at this age

Mumbai, Feb 13 (IANS) Director and choreographer, Farah Khan, admitted to being "inspired" by veteran actress Zeenat Aman after her gratitude post about getting work even at this age.

On Thursday, Zeenat compiled a long note on her Insta, revealing that she is thankful for getting work at 74. She even went on to share what, according to her, would happen in case work dried up.

"The week that was! May I just reiterate how grateful I am to be finding gainful employment at this age? Sure I enjoyed my quiet years, but currently I like to have things to look forward to. A city to visit, a script to consider, an ad to shoot, a workout to complete… I love setting myself bite sized goals that give each week a sense of purpose. To be honest, I also love the peace of mind that comes with earning an income. Don’t you?", she wrote on the photo-sharing app.

Zeenat added that since she started her career at a young age, she did not get a chance to cultivate hobbies as an adult. However, she is more than making up for it in her 70s.

Her heartfelt post further read, "I sometimes wonder what I would do with my time if work were to dry up. The uninspiring conclusion I come to is that I’d probably rot in bed watching endless reels of babies and baby animals! You see I started working so early on that I didn’t have the opportunity to cultivate hobbies in my adult life. While other seniors may be more intrepid, I think that ship has sailed for me. Now that I’m in my 70s, I’m not quite motivated enough to pick up the piano or to don an apron and learn to bake!"

Reacting to the post, Farah praised the veteran actress in the comment section, saying, "Its so Amazing.. u inspire me every day Zeenat".

Reciprocating the love, Zeenat replied, "@farahkhankunder Farah you too lead by example! Endlessly inspiring".

