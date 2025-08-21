Farah Khan, her cook Dilip indulge in street shopping at Janpath market, staying in disguise

Mumbai, Aug 21 (IANS) Farah Khan, the celebrated filmmaker and choreographer, gave Delhiites a surprise recently when she was spotted at the bustling Janpath Market in Delhi, indulging in good old-fashioned street shopping.

After almost 20 years, Farah returned to the iconic market and this time she wasn't alone. Accompanying her was none other than a celebrity cook, Dilip who is just as famous for his culinary skills as he is for his easy camaraderie with the stars. In refreshing ways, the duo chose to undercover in casual disguises, blending into the crowd of everyday shoppers.

Farah, known for her larger-than-life sets and choreography, was seen sifting through stacks of colourful bedsheets and quirky doormats, proving that even a star with her stature enjoys the thrill of a good bargain.

It was heartwarming to see the celebrated director doing what most middle-class families in India do, strolling through lanes, checking fabrics with a keen eye, and probably bargaining a little with the shopkeepers.

Janpath, known for its eclectic mix of affordable treasures, seemed to bring out a side of Farah that was relatable and charming. Farah has always been admired for her no-nonsense wit and her ability to laugh at herself. This candid shopping trip after two decades away from Janpath only adds another layer to her persona that is grounded, practical, and full of life. Farah Khan's vlogs are currently the biggest hit on YouTube. Especially her cook, Dilip, has become a star overnight and even does a lot of paid brand endorsements. Farah truly has introduced another star!

