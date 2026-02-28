Farah Khan calls Shirish Kunder her ‘favourite husband’

Mumbai, Feb 28 (IANS) Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan, known for her wit and candid humour, gave a playful shoutout to her husband Shirish Kunder, calling him her “favourite husband”.

Shirish shared a picture of himself on Instagram with the song “Sau dard” from his 2006 film “Jaan-E-Mann” playing in the background.

Taking to the comment section, Farah wrote: “My favourite song… on my favourite husband.”

Talking about Jaan-E-Mann, the romantic comedy film directed by Shirish Kunder. The film stars Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Preity Zinta. This was Kunder's debut film as a director. He also edited and wrote the screenplay and dialogue.

It followed the story of Suhaan, an aspiring actor, who is in a fix when Piya files for divorce and forces him to pay a large alimony amount. To avoid paying her, Suhaan uses Agastya's love for Piya and helps him woo her.

Farah married Shirish, the editor of her directorial debut Main Hoon Na, in December 2004. They have since worked together on each other's films, such as Jaan-E-Mann, Om Shanti Om, and Tees Maar Khan.

The couple welcomed triplets, one son and two daughters, in 2008 through in vitro fertilisation.

Earlier this month, Farah celebrated the 18th birthday of her triplets. Marking the special milestone of her children, Farah shared a video montage of some unseen, precious moments of the three over the years.

Her heartfelt birthday post for her children Czar, Diva, and Anya read, "And just like that.. theyr 18… the best inheritance you can leave your kids are happy memories.. the best education u can afford n a little bit of dysfunction @czarkunder @divakunder @anyakunder .. its a privilege being ur mother (sic)".

Several members of the entertainment industry, including Riddhima Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Nakuul Mehta, and Shoaib Ibrahim, reacted to the post with red heart and evil eye emojis.

