Farah Khan bids adieu to Udaipur with a lifetime of memories

Mumbai, June 3 (IANS) Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan recently wrapped up her visit to Udaipur, sharing a heartfelt note as she bid adieu to the City of Lakes.

Captivated by its beauty, warmth, and regal charm, Farah called her experience unforgettable—one that left her with a lifetime of cherished memories. Taking to Instagram, Khan posted a video compiling her memories from the trip. For the caption, Farah wrote, “Take only memories.. leave only footprints thank you Udaipur for a lifetime of memories packed into 2 days! His highness @lakshyarajsinghmewar for opening not only ur palace but ur heart to us.. @preeti_simoes @neeti_simoes for getting this done for my new travel show with #dilip with.”

In the video, Farah is seen enjoying a boat ride with her cook, Dilip, clicking pictures, and posing with friends against the backdrop of stunning views. She also posted glimpses on her Instagram stories. The filmmaker shared a photo of herself posing with the Udaipur King Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar and captioned it, “The most gorgeous king of Udaipur. Thank you for a wonderful experience.” Farah also posted a boomerang with producer Preeti Simoes. Sharing the same, the ace choreographer wrote, “In the streets of Udaipur with @preeti_simoes..shopping feels so good.”

Farah Khan visited Udaipur with her cook for the shoot of her upcoming travel show.

Meanwhile, the ‘Om Shanti Om’ director has been in the spotlight lately for her YouTube cooking series, where she drops by the homes of Bollywood stars to cook with them. In the latest episode, she visited Raveena Tandon’s farmhouse for a fun-filled culinary session. Farah shared glimpses of this experience on her social media handles.

Farah Khan’s video gave viewers a glimpse inside Raveena Tandon’s picturesque farmhouse, highlighting its tasteful, eco-friendly design. With minimal use of glass and antique furniture pieces over sixty years old, the home exuded old-world charm. Designed as a serene weekend retreat, the farmhouse was a frequent getaway for Raveena, who often visited with her daughter Rasha and her adopted daughters to relax and unwind.

--IANS

ps/